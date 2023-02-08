OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

OneMain has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of OneMain by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

