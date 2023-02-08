ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 4.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

