Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $235.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

