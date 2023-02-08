Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.06 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $1.46 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00022561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00446312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.61 or 0.29564503 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00399924 BTC.

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

