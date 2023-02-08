O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $35.75-$36.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $13.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $787.36. 903,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $821.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $773.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.63 by $0.74. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $832.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,610 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

