Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.10 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

