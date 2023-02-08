Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

