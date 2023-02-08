Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.