Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

