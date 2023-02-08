Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

