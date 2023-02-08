Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

