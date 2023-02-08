Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 90,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

