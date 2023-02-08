Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.