Oxen Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.92 million and $358,221.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,636.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00722439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00569563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00185536 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,833,913 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

