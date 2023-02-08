Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up to $159.70

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.70, but opened at $166.17. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $167.58, with a volume of 704,591 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of -323.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.