Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $319.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.95. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.70.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

