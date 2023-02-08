Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

