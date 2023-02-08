Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Park-Ohio Stock Performance
NASDAQ PKOH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
