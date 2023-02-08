Patrick Industries (PATK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

