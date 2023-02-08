Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $344.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Paycom Software

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.81.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

