Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.25.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $344.52 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

