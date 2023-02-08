Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $336.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $324.00 to $336.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded down $28.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.78. 511,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.24 and its 200 day moving average is $332.20. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

