Pedro Claudia San Acquires 1,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 109,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,978. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BOK Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

