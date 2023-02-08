Pembroke VCT plc (PEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PEMB opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.50. Pembroke VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.42.

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

