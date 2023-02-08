Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 183,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 365,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

