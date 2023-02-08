Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 2.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.55.

Insider Activity

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.