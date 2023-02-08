Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.