Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. 23,345,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,228,086. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

