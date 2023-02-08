PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
ISD opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
