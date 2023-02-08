Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 141,900 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of ReNew Energy Global worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $69,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,641,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.51.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

