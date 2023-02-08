Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 93,750 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.51% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCAC stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

