Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.84 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,675. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.24.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $319.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

