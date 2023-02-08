Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,717 shares of company stock worth $704,307. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -233.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

