Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

