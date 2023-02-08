Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.02 Million in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.39% of Chenghe Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHEA. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.