Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

