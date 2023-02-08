Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.28 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AECOM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

