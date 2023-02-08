Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Netflix by 114.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after buying an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NFLX opened at $361.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $412.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.