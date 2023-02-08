PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $4,251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.