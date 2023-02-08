PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.