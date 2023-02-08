Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,856 shares of company stock valued at $29,625,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NOW opened at $463.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.54, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.