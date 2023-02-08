Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,855 shares of company stock worth $23,636,125 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

