Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 487 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 700 ($8.41) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.03) to GBX 500 ($6.01) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

