Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Pinterest Trading Down 5.2 %

PINS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

