Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

