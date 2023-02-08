Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (PIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.07 million and a PE ratio of 94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PIF. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

