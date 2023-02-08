Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Pool worth $90,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.55.

Pool Price Performance

Pool Profile

Pool stock opened at $391.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

