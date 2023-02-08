Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $74,451.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Power Integrations Price Performance
NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. 509,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,983. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Power Integrations Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.