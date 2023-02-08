Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $74,451.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. 509,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,983. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

