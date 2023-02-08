Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

