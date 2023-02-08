Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.36 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Prom has a market capitalization of $93.83 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00022373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00052780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00226404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36761819 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,276,286.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

