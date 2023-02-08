ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stake Increased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. 44,051 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96.

